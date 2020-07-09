Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

How to stream Everton vs Southampton online for free tonight

George Storr |

Tonight Twitch makes its Premier League debut, with a mid-table clash available to fans for free. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to stream Everton vs Southampton for free this evening. 

Everton vs Southampton kick-off time

The game gets underway at 6pm BST.

How to watch Everton vs Southampton in the UK

Tonight’s match is available to stream for free on Amazon Prime Video and, unusually, on Twitch.

Yep, the game-streaming platform, famous for making stars of Ninja, Dr Lupo and more, is making its Premier League debut.

Currently, due to the on-going COVID-19 situation – which means fans cannot attend games – Amazon is offering its games to viewers for free.

Everton vs Southampton match preview

Honestly, there’s not much to play for, for either of these teams at the moment. Southampton and Everton are on 43 and 44 points respectively – seemingly safe from relegation, but unlikely to qualify for European competitions.

With that said, taking the pressure off may allow these teams to play their best, most free-flowing football yet. Everton certainly didn’t look short of motivation when they returned to action after the break, battling to a 0-0 draw with Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Southampton showed their ability to shock Premier League fans last time out, claiming a 1-0 win over Manchester City. Hopefully they’ll follow that up with another competitive, watchable performance.

Premier League fans are hoping for an action-packed, high-scoring game this evening. Tune in for free on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch to see if Southampton and Everton can deliver it.

