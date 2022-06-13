How to stream Downton Abbey: A New Era at home right now

Want to stream the latest Downton Abbey film from the comfort of your own home? These are the steps that you need to follow.

Come on in Downton fans, it’s time to put your feet up, pour your favourite glass of cordial and relive the splendor of Downton Abbey. With three years having passed since we last saw the show’s cast of characters in the first-ever Downton Abbey film, we were recently graced with yet another visit to the Grantham household with Downton Abbey: A New Era which, I am glad to say, is finally available to watch from home.

If you haven’t watched the first Downton Abbey film then we highly recommend doing so before jumping into A New Era, as the story is a direct continuation. For those who are all caught up (or simply want to rewatch the new film), here’s everything you need to know to watch Downton Abbey: A New Era at home.

Where can I stream Downton Abbey: A New Era?

As of yet, there isn’t a streaming service that includes Downton Abbey: A New Era as part of its content library, but if you don’t mind renting then there are several options available.

For instance, A New Era is available to stream on Prime Video as a ‘Home Premiere’ rental. Alternatively, you can rent the film on Apple TV, Sky Store or Rakuten TV – it all comes down to which service you prefer.

Down Abbey: A New Era Cast

Almost all of the show’s main cast return for A New Era, including Hugh Bonneville as the patriarchal Lord Grantham, and Maggie Smith as the ever-devious but never dull Dowager Countess. There are a few new additions to the roster however, including Laura Haddock as the starlet Myrna Dalgleish, and her director Jack Barber, played by Hugh Dancy.

What is Downton Abbey 2 about?

After the first Downton Abbey film ended with Tom’s engagement to Lucy, A New Era opens with their wedding ceremony. Just as the family welcomes its latest addition, the Dowager Countess comes to inherit a villa in the south of France from an old flame. The circumstances behind this inheritance lead to a mystery that could have huge ramifications for the people at Downton.

If you want to know more about the film before diving in, take a look at the trailer below.