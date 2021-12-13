How to stream Dexter: New Blood episode 6 in the UK right now

The latest episode of Dexter: New Blood has arrived and is available for streaming in the UK right now. Here’s everything you need to know.

After leaving us on a cliffhanger last week, there are sure to be some huge revelations (and possibly more returning characters) this time around.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to stream Dexter New Blood episode in the UK right now.

Where to steam Dexter New Blood episode 6

Dexter New Blood’s platform of choice in the UK is on Sky Atlantic and on the NOW streaming service.

If you don’t have access to the traditional Sky channels then you’ll find the NOW app available across phones, consoles, smart TVs, computers and streaming boxes like Apple TV, Fire Stick and Roku.

If you want to watch it on NOW then you’ll need to have an active subscription to the Entertainment pass. These can be bought and paid for on a monthly basis (or yearly in some instances) and you’ll tend to find some offers around. See the widget below for one of our current favourite deals.

If you have a Sky plan that includes Sky Atlantic then, of course, you can watch it through there. You’ll also be able to watch on-demand on Sky Q and Sky Glass.

New episodes of the Dexter: New Blood drop early Monday mornings on NOW so if you want to catch the latest episode before you head off for the day then you can. They are then shown on Sky Atlantic at 10.15 if you prefer watching it in the more traditional method.

Dexter New Blood Episode 6 trailer and synopsis

If you want to get a sneak peek at episode 6 then there’s a quick trailer below. Obviously, if you want to stay completely clear of spoilers then it’s probably best to give it a miss.

In terms of what happens in the new episodes, here’s how Showtime describes the episode: “Someone has discovered Jim Lindsay’s secret identity, leading Dexter to realize that he might not be the only serial killer in town. Meanwhile Harrison (Jack Alcott) spirals out of control during a wrestling match and Angela (Julia Jones) makes a dark discovery of her own. Starring Michael C. Hall.”

Is Dexter New Blood episode 6 available in 4K HDR?

Dexter New Blood is not available in 4K nor any form of HDR on any platform, at least in the UK. To view it in 1080p on NOW you’ll also need to be subscribed to the Boost service which is an extra monthly payment.