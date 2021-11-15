After an impressive first outing, Dexter: New Blood is back for episode 2. Here are all the details on how to watch the new show.

The first episode of Dexter: New Blood showed there was life left in the series and while it felt different in many ways from the original run, it certainly had plenty of callbacks.

Here’s how to stream and watch the second episode of the show right here in the UK.

The second episode of Dexter: New Blood is available to stream in the UK right now on Sky’s NOW service. The latest episode was released early on Monday 15 November. New episodes arrive every Monday morning just after they’re broadcast in the States.

If you want to watch it in a more traditional timeslot then the new episode airs on Sky Atlantic at 10:05 PM.

Where to steam Dexter New Blood episode 2

Dexter New Blood’s home in the UK is on Sky Atlantic and the brand’s NOW streaming service.

If you want to watch it without a subscription to one of Sky’s TV packages, you’ll need an active NOW Entertainment pass.

You’ll find the NOW app available across phones, consoles, smart TVs and streaming boxes. You can also stream it without an app on the NOW website.

Black Friday Roku Streaming Hub Deal Stream your favourite films and TV shows to your hearts content with this phenomenal deal on the Roku Express HD, which compiles all of your go-to streaming services in one place. eBay

Was £29.99

Now £13.99 View Deal

If you’re in the USA you can watch Dexter: New Blood on Showtime where it airs Sunday nights.

Dexter New Blood episode 2 trailer

You can watch the trailer for the second episode of Dexter: New Blood below:

What happened in the first Dexter New Blood?

The first episode of Dexter: New Blood acted as a reintroduction of the titular serial killer. Dexter, now living in a snowy town outside of New York, is going by a different name and working in a gun shop. All seems to be going well for him until a customer reignites some old passions.

TCL Roku 4K TV Deal This TCL Roku 4K TV has plummeted over at Currys PC World, but stock is already running low if you do fancy buying it for yourself. eBay

Save £80

Now £269.99 View Deal

The first episode does away with the iconic voiceover (mostly) and the title screen is nowhere to be seen. We’re also introduced to some very familiar characters from Dexter’s past.