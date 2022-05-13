 large image

How to stream Chelsea vs Liverpool in the FA Cup Final for free in the UK

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool for free. The FA Cup final takes place on Saturday May 14 as Chelsea and Liverpool meet for the cup. Here’s how to watch the latest Klopp vs Tuchel battle live and for free.

While the Premier League is yet to conclude, we’re taking a breather from the league on Saturday and heading to Wembley for the culmination of the season’s FA Cup.

The tie pits quadruple-chasing Liverpool against Chelsea and should be a tasty affair featuring some of the standout players of the season.

While both teams currently sit in the top four, Chelsea have been going through a bit of a tough run recently – but with Champions League qualification all but secured after a comfortable mid-week win over Leeds, all focus should be on Wembley. It’s a different story for Liverpool, as Klopp’s hyped side could still finish the season with four major honours.

Topping Leicester’s shock win (who can forget that glorious Youri Tielemans strike?) over Chelsea in last years final is going to be tough, but we’re still sure this will be an enticing match-up featuring two of the finest managers in the country.

Here’s how to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in the FA Cup final on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Chelsea vs Liverpool kick-off time

The FA Cup final kicks off at 16:45 BST on Saturday, May 14 and takes place at Wembley Stadium. If the game can’t be decided after 90 minutes there’s the prospect of extra time and penalties, so it could run on deep into the evening.

How to stream Chelsea vs Liverpool in the FA Cup Final for free

In the UK, you can stream and watch the match on both ITV and BBC. Both channels will let you watch the game on their traditional TV channels or via iPlayer and ITV Hub. In the US, the final is available to watch on ESPN+.

While BBC has shown previous FA Cup finals in 4k HDR, there’s been no confirmation that this will happen this year.

