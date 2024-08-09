How to stream all the EFL Championship games this weekend

The EFL returns this weekend with the first games of the season. For the first time you’ll be able to tune into all 12 Championship games across the weekend, live on TV and online. Here’s how.

The launch of Sky Sports Plus this week will give football fans access to loads more live football, at no extra cost atop their subscription.

That means, for the first time ever, you’ll be able to watch every game from the Championship in one weekend. That’s because, in an unprecedented move, none of the eight fixtures are kicking off at 3pm on Saturday, which remains a blackout period for games in the UK.

The EFL Championship is arguably the most hotly-contested division in English football and we can’t wait for another season where the clubs vie for three coveted places in the following season’s Premier League.

As always the relegated clubs – Luton, Sheffield United and Burnely – will be among the favourites to regain their status among the elite. However, Norwich, Leeds, Middlesborough, and Coventry are also among the bookies favourites to make another run on the big time.

Leeds especially will be looking to make up for the disappointment of a late collapse that saw the Yorkshire side fall out of the automatic promotion spots and then lose meekly in the playoffs.

The action kicks-off with two games on Friday night. Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County and Preston North End vs Sheffield United kicking off at 8pm UK time. There are a further eight games on Saturday (all at the unconventional, blackout-avoiding time of 12:30pm), and another on Sunday before the opening weekend’s fixtures will be completed on Monday.

EFL Championship Sky Sports schedule

Friday August 9

Preston v Sheffield United – 8:00pm, Sky Sport Main Event / Football

Blackburn v Derby – 8:00pm Sky Sports+

Saturday, 10 August (all 12:30pm)

Hull City vs Bristol City – Sky Sports+

Cardiff City vs Sunderland – Sky Sports+

Stoke City vs Coventry City – Sky Sports+

Queens Park Rangers vs West Bromwich Albion – Sky Sports+

Oxford United vs Norwich City – Sky Sport Main Event / Football

Middlesbrough vs Swansea City – Sky Sports+

Leeds United vs Portsmouth – Sky Sports+

Millwall vs Watford – Sky Sports+

Sunday August 11

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth – 4:00pm – Sky Sport Main Event / Football

Monday August 12

Luton Town vs Burnley – 8pm – Sky Sport Main Event / Football

How to watch the EFL Championship this weekend

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription to tune in to any and all 12 games across the weekend. Thankfully, if you’re an existing subscriber you don’t have to do a single thing. Sky Sports+ should already be in the TV guide.

You’ll be able to access all live games via the football section of your Sky guide, as well as pressing the red button on your remote to change games, and see all available games.

If you don’t have Sky Sports yet, it might be a bit late to take advantage of this awesome Sky Stream deal. However, it’s worth bearing in mind for the weeks to come.

Thankfully, every Sky Sports+ stream will also be available via the Now platform which enables you to watch on the devices of your choosing via the Now app.

Right now Sky is offering a 6-month Sports membership for just £26, which you can access here.