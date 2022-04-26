How to screen record on Samsung

Whether you’re teaching, streaming, or trying to convey an issue with your Samsung Galaxy phone, using the screen record function can be an invaluable instructional tool.

If you’re a gamer, it’s a great way to record gameplay. It’s also a superb means for teaching someone (such as a parent) how to use a particular smartphone feature.

Whatever the reason, the ability to record your screen is built into every Samsung Galaxy phone, here’s how to use it.

What we used

We used the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with One UI 4, but these methods will work on any Samsung Galaxy device with One UI 2 or later.

The Short Version

Open Quick settings

Press Screen recorder

Select sound profile

Start recording

Step

1 Open Quick settings Swipe down from the top of the screen with two fingers to open the Quick settings panel. Step

2 Press Screen recorder Tap the Screen recorder button. Step

3 Select sound profile Select the sound profile you wish to use. Media sounds will just include sounds made by the device in your recording, while Media sounds and mic will also let you narrate over the top of the footage. Step

4 Start recording Tap Start recording, then navigate to the section or app you wish to record while the countdown ticks down.