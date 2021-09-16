How to play the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta tonight

The next installation of the Call of Duty series is getting closer, and fans will be excited to play the free beta tonight.

Fans have been waiting on the much-anticipated Call of Duty: Vanguard for a while now, so it’s good news to hear that you can play the beta tonight, without even needing to pre-order the game.

Keep scrolling to find out how to access the beta tonight, alongside any perks that come from playing the beta.

How to play Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta

The Open or Early Access beta for the next Call of Duty game starts tonight at 6pm over here in the UK, which is 10am PT and 1pm EST.

Depending on what device you’re using, the beta early/open access period will require different things. Check out the list below to see if you need to do anything to access the beta:

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 : The first two days of the weekend are Open Access, you don’t need to pre-order the game

: The first two days of the weekend are Open Access, you don’t need to pre-order the game Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One : The first two days of the weekend are Early Access, you will need a pre-order or required code to play. You will also need an Xbox Live subscription to play this part of the beta

: The first two days of the weekend are Early Access, you will need a pre-order or required code to play. You will also need an Xbox Live subscription to play this part of the beta PC: The first two days of the weekend are Early Access, you will need a pre-order or required code to play

The rest of the beta period, which should last from this Saturday 6pm to Monday 6pm, will be accessible to all players on all platforms.

So if you’re an Xbox or a PC gamer that hasn’t managed to preorder or doesn’t have the required code, feel free to start the beta on Saturday instead of tonight.

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One users also don’t need an Xbox Gold subscription to play this part of the beta.

To download the beta, follow the simple instructions below:

Open the PlayStation/Xbox/Battle.net Store Search for Call of Duty: Vanguard Click on the game title Press Download (this might differ if you don’t meet the requirements above at the early/open access stage) Download the game Jump straight into the beta

You can also play with your friends, as long as you all have each other’s Activision IDs to party up across various platforms.

Any players who manage to get to level 20 within the beta will also be treated to the Rat-A-Tat weapon blueprint at the launch, and anyone who plays will also unlock Task Force One Operator and Sergeant Arthur Kingsley for use in Call of Duty: Mobile.