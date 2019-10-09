Coleen Rooney has captured the nation’s attention with an amazing bit of Instagram detective work. The wife of high profile footballer Wayne Rooney took to Twitter earlier to aim an intriguing accusation at Jamie Vardy’s wife, Rebekah.

Rooney believes that Vardy has been passing her private Instagram Stories to The Sun.

We were impressed with Coleen’s detective work (see her post below) and thought it was only right to offer advice to any Instagram users who want to follow suit and adjust the privacy settings of their Instagram Stories, whether for detective work, peace of mind, or fun.

You won’t need a deerstalker hat and a pipe, just a few elementary tweaks to your account settings.

Go to your profile, tap the hamburger menu button in the top corner, and open the Settings menu.

Tap Privacy > Story > Hide Story From, and then select the people you want to hide your Stories posts from.

This appears to be the route that Coleen took, apparently going through the painstaking process of blocking every one of her followers other than Rebekah Vardy.

So how can you make your account more private in general?

Go to ‘Settings’. Select ‘Privacy’. Then go into ‘Account Privacy’ options. Then, simply choose ‘Private Account’ to make your account private.

This means that anyone who wants to follow you has to send a follow request, which you can approve or ignore.

If someone was following you before you made your account private, and you don’t want them to see posts, you can block them.

The Sun has reportedly already started taking its stories down. Vardy claims that someone else must have accessed her account, but whether or not Coleen’s allegations are true, it seems likely that Vardy’s legal team will have been in contact with the tabloid.

The controversy has made a real stir on Twitter, with plenty of people, and a few big names, rushing to have their say…

