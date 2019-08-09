How to Get Student Discounts for Netflix, Spotify and More

Sure, the whole getting a degree thing is great, broadening your mind and presumably upping your career prospects. Yeah, gaining some new independence also sounds pretty appealing. Student loan? It’s a lot of cash, so let’s not even think about the fact we’re meant to one day pay it back. Student discount, though? Now that’s something we can get on board with.

If there’s one thing that makes being a student great – aside from it being socially acceptable to wear pyjamas wherever and be hungover on a Monday – it’s nabbing some incredible deals.

For you tech-savvy individuals, we’ve curated a highlight reel of some of the retailers and services you’re looking to spend your loan on.

Does Netflix have student discount?

As Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services on the planet – the term Netflix and chill doesn’t exist without reason – it makes sense that it’s one of the first student discounts people enquire about. Well, I hate to burst your bubble, eager binge-watchers, but there is no student discount to speak of from the streaming giant.

Of course, if you’re not too attached to the idea of watching content on Netflix, there are sizeable student discounts available on the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Mubi (the latter is free to eligible film students).

Heart set on Netflix? With a whole library of award-winning content available, it’s hard to blame you, so it’s worth noting although student discount is void, there is a choice of tiers to suit your budget. Get standard definition content available to watch on one screen at a time for £5.99 a month.

Does Spotify have student discount?

They say that your student years are great for making lifelong friends and learning about the world, but I say they’re just as crucial for establishing your tastes in music. In this modern age, no one (except for vinyl purists) has the room to store physical media, so a Spotify student subscription is just what the doctor ordered.

That’s right, Spotify’s premium membership, which includes ad-free listening and offline playlists, has a whopping 50% price cut for students, coming in at the absurdly low price of just £4.99 a month. Whether you’re looking to host your first house party or just want to find the perfect tunes to complement your studies, a Spotify subscription is a must.

Does Apple have student discount?

It may sound a bit superficial, but owning a MacBook can feel a lot like finding your place in the world, acting as a social symbol as you crack it open in the middle of a lecture theatre, ready to dive into some serious note-taking – I only wish Apple hadn’t ditched the angelic ‘ah’ when booting up.

Even without the earned street cred, when sacrificing yourself to a debt-riddled degree, a laptop that is both reliable and powerful is a necessity – and Apple MacBooks more than fit the bill. Thankfully, it’s also taking one for the team with its Education Store via UniDays, saving you 10% across selected Mac and iPad models.

For a limited time only, as a part of its Back to School promotion, prospective students can also bag a sick pair of Beats for free.

It goes without saying that the official Apple store only sells the latest generations of its range of tech, so for a true bargain you may be better off looking at previous models with some more impressive savings.

Does Currys PC World have student discount?

Unlike Apple, Currys PC World doesn’t offer year-round student discount – boo! However, in the spirit of heading back to school, Currys PC World is working with StudentBeans to guarantee some swish savings on the tech students want and need.

Fill your halls of residence with some home comforts, and by that we mean whiling away precious essay-writing hours watching TV or pigging out in the kitchen. Save 10% on a number of products including televisions, mobile phones, Chromebooks and the Microsoft Surface, as well as 15% off JBL headphones.

Currys PC World is even compiling a budget student bundle including a microwave, kettle and toaster, for those post-night-out snacks. Trust me when I say you’ll need all the carbs you can get to avoid that hangover.

Does Amazon have student discount?

Reap all the benefits of Amazon Prime with a tasty 50% taken off the membership fee. Packed with all the juicy bits everyone loves about Prime, the service means there’s no such thing as too-last-minute costume parties as free one-day delivery is included.

This is a winning combination if you’re boycotting Netflix and its lack of a student discount. Prime members also get full access to Prime Video, all for £39 per year/£3.99 per month, with a six-month free trial to kick things off.

It also goes without saying there are some student-specific savings, which you can find out more about below:

Half Price Off with Amazon Prime Student Sign Up to Amazon Prime Student Presenting a ton of benefits including next-day delivery, access to Prime Video and Amazon Music, Prime Student members also get a massive £40 reduction on their annual membership cost.

Does Argos have student discount?

Much like Currys PC World, Argos is keeping the drawstrings on its purse pretty tight, which, alas, means there aren’t any student discounts to be found here.

That said, the retailer can assist in ensuring students, especially freshers, have everything checked off their packing list. It’s overwhelming, we get it, and you’re bound to feel you might leave something behind. Pick up a duvet, kettle and optimally sized student TV in the helpful, student-friendly, curated Argos Student Essentials section.

Does O2 have student discount?

We all pretend we’re not going to miss our parents, but flash forward to just a few days into freshers’ week and you’ll likely be feeling a touch homesick.

Even if you don’t think you’ll be calling on a weekly basis just to check in, it’s unavoidable there will be texts flying around asking what setting to put the clothes wash on, whether this chicken looks properly cooked, and requests for regular pet updates.

Avoid the added expense of suddenly finding yourself hundreds of miles from your family and school friends and get an O2 Refresh device to benefit from 20% off your Airtime in this O2 student discount deal.

How? You can easily access the O2 Airtime deal online by going straight through UniDays, which will generate a code that must be quoted at the checkout when you put your order through. Eligible students can even get a sweet saving on selected handset accessories.

Does HP have student discount?

Another one taken by the student saving god UniDays. Sign up to UniDays and when you’re authenticated by your education institution, you can get 35% off HP products, from laptops to desktop computers and accessories.

That said, there are a number of other ways to save on laptops, especially if you’re not in the market to drop cash on HP. You can discover discontinued gadgets and other manufactured laptops that are ideal for students.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That's why we want to make sure you're well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you'll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

