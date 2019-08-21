How to get a Disney Plus subscription discount

The $6.99 asking price for the Disney Plus in the US undercuts Netflix and will likely be cheaper than Apple TV Plus, judging by reports this week.

However, there’s a way to get all of that Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and Fox action for even cheaper than the $69.99 per year incentive.

The kid-friendly entertainment giant has promised a 33% on annual subscriptions for those attending the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California this weekend. The discount is valid for three years and brings the fee down to just $47.

If you’re not planning on attending the D23 Expo, there’s still a way to get the same discount. If you’re a Gold Member of the D23 Disney Fan Club, you’ll also be entitled to the $47 per year offer once the expo ends on August 25.

The extended discount period for fan club members will last from August 25 to September 2. The three-year discount is available, but these folks won’t get the special edition Founders Circle pin being offered this weekend.

In case you’re wondering, the Gold membership costs $100 for a year and “gives members more Disney in their daily lives, including access to VIP experiences and events, discounts on D23 Expo, exclusive stories, special offers, and more!”

Disney Plus is the most eagerly-anticipated new streaming service of 2019, even taking Apple TV Plus into account. New original standalone Star Wars live-action series are coming – including an Obi-wan Kenobi spin-off starring Ewan McGregor – while there’s also a new series of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

On the MCU side of things, Hawkeye and Loki are getting standalone series, while Pixar fans will love the Monsters At Work show, based on Monsters Inc.. The Simpsons is moving to Disney Plus, following the conglomerate’s purchase of Fox properties, while there are new Muppets series’ on the agenda too. We might even get a Home Alone reboot.

Unfortunately, there’s no news on when the Disney Plus service will be available in the UK, following its launch in the US and other select countries in November. Reports have suggested it might be up to two years away. We really, really hope that’s not the case. Best fire up those VPNs, folks!

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.

