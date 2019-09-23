The long-awaited Android 10 update has finally begun rolling out for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro users. Here’s what’s coming and how to download it.

OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus 7 Series will be one among the first Android handsets to get the latest OS update. The update will begin hitting devices this week as part of a staged global rollout. To check if Android 10 is ready and waiting for your device you’ll need to head into the Settings > System > System Updates. You should also get a notification when the update is ready.

The incoming update will bring handy new gestures to the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro alongside a new smart display, enhanced privacy permissions and a bunch of other Android 10 features we’ve been looking forward to since the update was finally unveiled earlier this month.

OnePlus said that the 7 Series phones can look forward to a new bottom navigation bar to swipe through recent apps, Game Space for easier access to your games, helpful new message blocking options and a brand new design for the general UI.

Keen Android fans have been looking out for the update for a while now along with its highly-anticipated system-wide dark theme, a live caption feature to generate subtitles for any audio across your device and a do not disturb-like focus mode for when you really want to disconnect every once in a while.

The rollout is part of OnePlus’ promise to deliver the latest Android software to its 7 Series for two years after a device has launched:

“OnePlus has a strong track record of delivering Android updates, and is committed to giving users the best possible experience, consistently delivering software updates for two years after the launch of a device, and security updates for an additional year after that”, said OnePlus.

The Android 10 update has landed just weeks before the OnePlus 7T Series is set to be announced. The next flagship will be unveiled on October 10 and we’re crossing our fingers for upgraded camera setup and faster refresh rate. We’d also expect the 7T to come running Android 10.

