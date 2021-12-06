How to check an Xbox game will run well on your PC

Microsoft is updating the Xbox app for Windows PCs to help users determine whether a game they wish to play will actually perform well on their machine.

The update adds a label below the install button that informs gamers a title “should play great on PC” giving gamers an indication of whether it’ll be worth installing these often massive files.

The label isn’t available on all games and those titles without it should see a “performance check not available yet.”

Image credit: The Verge

The new label was spotted by The Verge, but right now it’s not clear whether the presence of the label is based upon the app cross referencing the specs required to play the game with the specs on your PC. Microsoft is probably going through the process of testing the vast library of available games before the feature rolls out to consumers.

Once it’s fully available it could end the days of gamers fruitlessly downloading an 80GB file only to realise the PC can’t handle it. As more and more games become available via Xbox Cloud Gaming (aka xCloud) then this should be less of a problem anyway.

The feature isn’t available to all gamers yet, but can be easily obtained for Xbox Insiders. All you need to do is download the Xbox Insider Hub app for your PC and sign up for the Windows gaming preview.

“Be among the first to test new and upcoming Xbox features, games and apps. By installing the Xbox Insider Hub and becoming an Xbox Insider,” Microsoft says on the app listing. “You’ll get early access and sneak peeks into the latest features and content on Xbox. Earn XP by completing quests and surveys, and providing actionable feedback to engineering teams for new features and products.”

