How to change your Disney Plus password

It took less than a week for the web’s undesirables to knock the warm, Magic Kingdom glow off the face of new Disney Plus subscribers.

In the findings of an investigation published by Zdnet over the weekend found thousands of account logins on sale – or even for free – on hacking forums for as little as $3 a pop. Others, which have next billing dates scheduled for 2022 can be bought for $10. Disney Plus itself is available for just $7 a month.

The news comes with many users reporting they lost access to their accounts and were unable to login at all. Many received emails to say their login details had been changed multiple times.

That will tie-in with the theft of their details by hackers who then changed the passwords. Naturally, those folks now have to change their passwords back in order to reclaim the account, and it might be wise for everyone else to do likewise.

If you’re worried your account may have been compromised, you may see the error code 86 when attempting to log-in, accompanied by the message: “We’re sorry; this account has been blocked.” From here, you’ll need to go to Customer Service to help resolve the issue.

For a regular password change, you can simply log-in to your account at disneyplus.com or via the app for your viewing device and select Account from the Profile section. Here you’ll see the option to change your password.

As with all password changes, we’d recommend using a completely unfamiliar series of letters and numbers, with special characters and capital letters included.

If this process proves unsuccessful, you can also head to the help section where you can reset the password. The web portal also offers 24/7 live support in the form of live chat or voice calling.

