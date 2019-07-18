So you’ve got what you wanted from your Prime membership and now want to kill it like a particularly juicy Prime Day deal? You’re far from alone, with Google searches for variations of the phrase ‘How to cancel Amazon Prime’ skyrocketing.

One of Amazon’s key aims over Prime Day and Black Friday is getting consumers to become Prime members, but data has shown that quite a lot of those that take part in the retailer’s annual shopping bonanzas look to cancel their membership as soon as the event ends.

Customers who sign up to Prime get access to numerous benefits including speedy delivery and Amazon’s streaming video and music library. But it’s the former that the vast majority of people really want − in some cases just for the duration of the shopping event.

And with Amazon Prime Day 2019 now behind us, it’s happening again. Don’t feel too bad though. It’s a risk that Amazon clearly thinks is worth taking.

Fortunately, cancelling your Amazon Prime membership is really quick and easy − whether you’re paying for it or taking advantage of the 30-day free trial. Read on for all the details.

How to cancel Amazon Prime

The process of cancelling your Amazon Prime membership differs slightly, depending on whether you’re a paying Prime member or on a free trial.

How to cancel Amazon Prime if you’re a paying member:

Visit Amazon’s ‘Manage Your Prime Membership’ page by clicking this link.

Select the ‘End Membership’ option on the left-hand side of the page.

Amazon will then attempt to keep you around by asking you not once, but twice, if you’re sure you want to cancel your Prime membership. It’s up to you to stay strong.

How to cancel Amazon Prime if you’re on a 30-day free trial:

Visit Amazon’s ‘Manage Your Prime Membership’ page by clicking this link.

Select the ‘Cancel Free Trial’ option or the ‘Do Not Continue’ button on the left-hand side of the page.

We recommend ‘Do Not Continue’, as you’ll receive Prime membership perks until your free trial period ends. Your membership will then automatically be cancelled, and you won’t be charged.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More