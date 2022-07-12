 large image

How to buy the Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing has just announced a brand new smartphone, and this is how you can get your hands on your own one.

After all the rumours and anticipation, we were finally treated to launch of the Nothing Phone (1), on 12 July. Here’s how you can buy the start-up brand’s very first smartphones for yourself.

Nothing Phone (1) Release Date

The Nothing Phone (1) was launched on 12 July, but it’s not going on sale right away; there will be a delay of a few days before you can buy it.

Your first opportunity will be from 16-10 July, where it will be available to buy from the Nothing Kiosk in Seven Dials, Covent Garden, London. The outlet will be open from Saturday to Wednesday, at 10am to 7pm each of those days.

Open sales for the Nothing Phone (1) will commence on 21 July at 7am BST.

Nothing Phone (1) Price

The price that you pay for the Nothing Phone (1) will depend on the memory configuration that you choose; see the below list for the full pricing information:

  • 8GB RAM / 128GB storage: £399 (~$475)
  • 8GB RAM / 256GB storage: £449 (~$535)
  • 12GB RAM / 256GB storage: £499 (~$595)

Nothing Phone (1) Availability

In the UK, there are a few ways you can buy the Nothing Phone (1) after its release date on 21 July.

Firstly, if you’re willing to stump up all the cash up-front then you can buy it from Nothing’s official website, from Smartech at Selfridges London, or from Amazon.

If you want to buy the phone on a network, then your only choice is O2, as it is exclusive to this network in the UK. The tariffs for the Phone (1) will start at £22.81 per month for 3GB of data, and there’s also a 30GB data plan which will cost £30.80 per month.

