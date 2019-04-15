The much-anticipated eighth and final season of Game of Thrones has just kicked off but, as ever, unsociable TV scheduling times mean the majority of UK-based fans might not have watched the opening episode yet. Avoiding Game of Thrones season 8 spoilers today will of course be much easier said than done, but read on for some tips that could help you.

Unless you stayed up until the early hours of this morning (or woke up ridiculously early), chances are you’re planning to watch the first episode of the latest series at 9pm this evening, when it airs again on Sky Atlantic.

Read more: Best VPN

While we can’t guarantee that one of your smug colleagues won’t let something slip before the working day is done, thanks to some handy tools, you should be able to navigate the web relatively worry-free.

GameofSpoils

The first thing you should probably do is download the GameofSpoils Chrome extension.

It blocks any content that mentions the hit TV show’s title or related terms, and although it doesn’t work across every website, should ensure a spoiler-free experience on the sites most likely to ruin your day.

The extension can black out and block out any potential Game of Thrones spoilers across Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, and Google News.

And for those brave enough to dismiss the extension’s warnings, you also have the option to click the notification and reveal the blocked content. Even then, you’ll be given three seconds before it appears, if you hastily change your mind.

GameofSpoils is an open source project, so expect to see an updated version which covers more websites in the future.

Read more: How to watch Game of Thrones season 8 online

Twitter

If you don’t use Chrome, there’s another tool you can use to help you avoid the updates that are all over Twitter right now.

The site’s Mute feature lets you filter out specific words, phrases and hashtags that you don’t want to see on your timeline or your notifications page.

To enable it, click here. Or visit Twitter.com, go to Settings and Privacy > Muted Words > Add, type in all of the character names, hashtags and plot lines you could possibly think of, and select how long you’d like them to be muted for. On the Twitter app, go to Settings > Muted words > Add.

Best of luck, and let us know how you get on on Twitter @TrustedReviews (if you dare).