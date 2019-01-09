How to post to multiple Instagram accounts at the same time

Instagram has announced it will finally allow users to post photos and videos to multiple accounts simultaneously.

The new feature, which is iOS-only right now, simply enables users to select the accounts they wish to post to, within the compose screen.

It’s a long-requested feature by those businesses and influencers who are managing more than one account on the social network and wish to cross-pollinate that content.

It’s even simpler than the so-called “self-regram” that has been floated in the past, thanks to the toggles on the compose screen, which appear underneath the options to tag people and locations. However, those cross-posts will feature the same captions as each other, so those folks wishing to tailor the same content for different audiences will still be better off crafting separate posts using the feature.

At present, it appears the feature only applies to content being posted to the main feed, rather than to the Instagram Stories platform.

“We are rolling out this feature to provide a better experience for people who often post to multiple accounts,” an Instagram spokesperson told TechCrunch, who was alerted to the new feature by users.

There’s no news yet on when Android users will get the new feature, but it’s likely to be sooner rather than later.

Instagram has long enabled users to switch between their accounts using the mobile app, but never to post simultaneously. The company is still refusing to roll out a wider ‘regram’ feature, which would make it easy to re-share content. However, it is possible to share posts from the main feed to the Stories section of the app.

