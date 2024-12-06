Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How next year’s iPhones could be an iPhone 16 Pro downgrade

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple is finally planning to launch iPhone models with its homegrown 5G modem in 2025, according to a new report. However, the performance will lag behind the Qualcomm modems in current iPhone 16 models.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports the iPhone SE 4 that is set to launch this spring and the intriguing iPhone 17 Air model due in the autumn will be the first to carry the modem Apple has been working on since buying Intel’s modem-making business five years ago.

EE’s Galaxy S24 Ultra deal

EE’s Galaxy S24 Ultra deal

EE is now offering the Galaxy S24 Ultra on its Unlimited Essentials Plus plan at a massively discounted rate, letting you get fast unlimited data, EU-roaming and data sharing for less.

  • EE
  • £30 upfront
  • £64.67/month
View Deal

The report says the Apple-made modem isn’t as advanced as the Qualcomm 5G component currently sitting within the iPhone 16 Pro. That’s because Apple’s tech doesn’t yet support the mmWave 5G wireless standard deployed in the US by Verizon and other providers.

The tech is particularly useful in achieving superfast speeds in urban areas and can reach speeds of up to 10Gbps. Not that you’d notice that because no network provides those speeds to consumers. Apple’s modem will support what’s known as Sub-6 5G.

Gurman reports:

The first Apple modem will also only support four-carrier aggregation, a technology that combines bands from several wireless providers simultaneously to increase network capacity and speeds. Modems from Qualcomm can support six or more carriers at the same time. In lab tests, the first Apple modem caps out at download speeds of about 4 gigabits per second, less than the top speeds offered by non-mmWave Qualcomm modems.

Mark Gurman, Bloomberg.

It’s quite unlikely that consumers will notice the drop off for the reasons outlined above. And, it’s common for the iPhone SE range to include components inferior to flagship generations of the iPhone. However, the iPhone 17 Air would probably be expected to have a modem with 5G speeds in line with other devices of that generation.

Gurman does say the slight drop off is a temporary measure, with 2026 and 2027 modems getting closer to Qualcomm-level capabilities.

You might like…

Oura’s new Symptom Radar knows you’re getting sick before you feel it

Oura’s new Symptom Radar knows you’re getting sick before you feel it

Chris Smith 21 hours ago
Google’s Expressive Captions finally bring feeling to subtitles

Google’s Expressive Captions finally bring feeling to subtitles

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 owners just got the best news of the week

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 owners just got the best news of the week

Chris Smith 23 hours ago
Vodafone and Three allowed to merge into UK’s biggest network

Vodafone and Three allowed to merge into UK’s biggest network

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Max returns to its HBO roots with live linear channels

Max returns to its HBO roots with live linear channels

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Spotify Wrapped 2024 includes new playlists, the AI DJ and a podcast all about you

Spotify Wrapped 2024 includes new playlists, the AI DJ and a podcast all about you

Hannah Davies 2 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access