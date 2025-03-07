Netflix’ $18bn content spree is ‘just getting started’ so prep for more price hikes

Netflix might be jacking the prices up for consumers at regular intervals, but no-one can accuse the streaming giant of keeping those extra pennies in the coffers.

The company will spend an incredible $18 billion (around £14 billion) on creating its original shows and movies this year alone. And the scary part is, the company has no intention of slowing down. In fact, the opposite is true.

In an interview with Variety, the chief Netflix bean counter is promising to keep the money going out as fast as it comes in, in an effort to keep the best TVs shocked with the best entertainment.

“We’re not anywhere near a ceiling,” said chief financial offer Spencer Neumann. Doubling down, ol’ Spence said “I think we’re just getting started.”

Last year Netflix spent $16.2 billion on filling the digital airwaves with all manner of TV shows, movies, sports, wrestling, stand-up comedy events, reality TV and that frankly woeful Mike Tyson fight that made everyone on the planet realise they’d been absolutely swindled.

So this year’s expenditure of a further 11%, which will include a rematch from the actually good fight on that Tyson card – Katie Taylor vs Amanda Nunes. So that’s something to look forward to.

Netflix says its attitude towards content spending is “a little art and a little science” and that its key objective is to provide “more and more entertainment value per dollar.”

Neumann added: “We see the opportunity to grow everywhere. It’s more about, where is the biggest opportunity to grow and spend… We want to stay in growth mode versus maintenance mode as long as possible.”