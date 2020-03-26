Contemplating picking up one of Huawei’s new P40 phones, but not sure if you’re budget will stretch to the top-end Pro Plus variant?

Don’t sweat it, as we’ve deep-dived into the specs sheet to get the RRP for every RAM and memory variant of the Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro Plus.

How much is the Huawei P40?

The 8GB RAM, 128GB storage Huawei P40 costs €799 (roughly £730).

The 8GB RAM, 256GB storage Huawei P40 Pro costs €999 (roughly £913);

The 8GB RAM, 256GB storage Huawei P40 Pro Plus costs €1399 (roughly £1080).

The Huawei P40 is the latest flagship family of phones from the Chinese tech heavyweight behind the Trusted Reviews 2020 Awards best camera phone winner – the Huawei P30 Pro.

The series is split into three tiers: the vanilla Huawei P40, larger P40 Pro and top-end P40 Pro Plus.

The P40 and P40 Pro have nearly identical designs, with the only significant differences being the addition of 40W fast charging, a bigger 4200 mAh battery and ToF camera sensor to the larger P40 Pro. You can see a detailed breakdown of the two phones compare in our Huawei P40 vs P40 Pro explainer.

Huawei’s made more significant changes to the P40 Pro Plus, making it out of an atypical ceramic material and loading it with a more advanced quad-sensor camera setup that Huawei claims will let owners “take photos like the ones seen in prestigious magazines.”

You can get a more thorough breakdown of the top-end phone’s added features in our Huawei P40 vs P40 Pro Plus guide.

Sadly none of the new phones will run Google Services, thanks to the ongoing US executive order against Huawei. This means the phones don’t feature the Google Play Store, Google Pay or Google Assistant. Instead, they come with Huawei’s own AppGallery store and newly unveiled Ceilia digital assistant.

