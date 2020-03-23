Disney Plus is finally about to launch in the UK, and one of the key questions to consider before signing up is how much it costs compared to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV Plus, three of its biggest rivals.

The first thing to mention is that a Disney Plus free trial is available. You’ll get seven days of access to the streaming service without paying a penny.

After that, a subscription will cost either £5.99 per month (which adds up to £71.88 over the course of a year), or £59.99 for 12 months (which is the equivalent of £4.99 every month). That’s right, Disney only offers one subscription tier, and it includes access to 4K and HDR content.

But if you sign up before March 24, you can get 12 months of Disney Plus access for £49.99, which works out at £4.17 each month. Needless to say, if you opt for this you’ll have to abandon that free trial. You can take advantage of the time-limited Disney Plus offer here:

With a single Disney Plus account, you can create up to seven profiles for your friends or members of your family, and stream up to four different shows or films on four different devices at any one time.

So how does the Disney Plus’s price compare with those of its main rivals?

Disney Plus vs Netflix

Netflix also offers a free trial, but it lasts 30 days. After that, there are three different subscription tiers you can choose from:

Basic (one screen at a time, max quality SD) − £5.99

Standard (up to two screens at a time, max quality HD) − £8.99 per month

Premium (up to four screens at a time, max quality 4K HDR) − £11.99 per month

To sign up for Netflix’s free trial, follow this link, choose the right plan for you (details below), enter your payment details, and set up an account using an email address and password.

Disney Plus vs Amazon Prime Video

Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial for Prime Video, but if you’re a student you can take advantage of a six-month free trial.

However, as well as access to Amazon’s streaming platform, you’ll unlock Amazon’s range of Prime membership perks, including one-day delivery on millions of items, ad-free music streaming with Prime Music, unlimited photo storage, and early access to Lightning Deals.

After this, things get a little messy. Amazon offers a £5.99 a month Prime Video-only subscription, but the company doesn’t make a big song and dance about this particular plan.

Instead, it bigs up its Prime subscription, which costs either £7.99 per month or £79 a year. This includes all of the Prime membership perks mentioned above.

Students, however, can pay £39 per year for Amazon Prime, rather than £79.

All subscription options allow you to watch stream up to three titles at the same time using the same Amazon account. However, you can only stream the same title on one device at a time. Here’s what you can watch on Prime Video right now.

Disney Plus vs Apple TV Plus

The first thing to mention is that there are a few ways to get Apple TV Plus for free. If you buy a new iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV or Mac − or did after September 10 2019 − you’re eligible to get Apple TV Plus free for a year. You can also get Apple TV Plus for free if you’re on Apple’s £4.99 per month Apple Music student plan.

And if you don’t fall into either of those groups, a seven-day free trial is open to everyone. After that, a subscription to Apple TV Plus will cost £4.99 per month. That adds up to £59.88 over the course of a year.

With Family Sharing, you can share one Apple TV Plus subscription with five other members of your family, and you can all stream content simultaneously. Without Family Sharing, you can only access Apple TV Plus on one device at a time.

