Google Stadia is out tomorrow and we know pretty much all there is to know about the new streaming platform. One thing that is yet to be fully revealed is the price of Google Stadia games – but here’s what we know so far.

Google has not revealed pricing for games just yet – so we’ll have to wait for the launch of Stadia tomorrow. However, some choice comments from Stadia boss Phil Harrison do give some indication of what we can expect.

Related: Google Stadia vs Project xCloud

How much do games cost on Google Stadia?

Back in June, Harrison told Eurogamer: “I don’t know why it would be cheaper,” when speaking about Stadia game pricing in relation to Xbox One and PlayStation 4. This is the clearest bit of information we have thus far on Google Stadia games pricing.

“The value you get from the game on Stadia means you can play it on any screen in your life – TV, PC, laptop, tablet, phone … I think that is going to be valuable to players.” He continued, “In theory, the Stadia version of a game is going to be at the highest-possible quality of innovation and sophistication on the game engine side.”

While Harrison questioned why the games would be any cheaper, he stated that this isn’t something Google is in sole control of.

“The publisher or the developer is in as much control of the prices as we are, so it’s a bit difficult for me to say what the prices will be right now … But, we’re obviously going to be very aware of prevailing prices in the marketplace.”

Related: Xbox 2 vs Google Stadia

Based on Harrison’s comments, we are expecting the pricing to fall in line with pricing on other digital stores. However, nothing has been confirmed and there’s everything possibility the prices could be higher or lower come launch.

Computing Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…