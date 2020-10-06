Baldur’s Gate 3 has finally hit Early Access on Steam, Stadia and GOG, giving gamers a chance to play and give feedback on the new RPG as it’s being made.

But, how long will Baldur’s Gate 3 stay in early access before the full version comes out? That’s a tricky question that even developer Larian can’t answer, with the studio reporting the following when asked:

How long will Baldur’s Gate 3 be in Early Access?

Larian has not given a firm date when the final version of Baldur’s Gate will launch. Larian founder Swen Vincke has been clear the firm will only release it “when it’s ready” which “could” be sometime in 2021 during previous interviews.

Larian often leaves its games in Early Access for quite some time. The studio’s last big RPG, Divinity 2 was in Early Access for a year before the final version came out. Given the scale of Baldur’s Gate 3 it could stay in Early Access for even longer. This would peg it with a Q4 2021 release date at the earliest.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a sequel to the iconic RPG series that dominated the late 90s and early 2000s on PC.

Related: Best PC games

Larian released the game on Early Access on 6 October 2020. The preview build lets you play the game’s first Act. Larian will roll out continuous patches, bug fixes and new content to the Early Access version as it preps and collects user feedback ahead of the game’s full release.

The game follows a similar model to Larian’s previous Divinity games, but is based on the Wizard Coast’s Dungeons and Dragons game mechanics. It tasks you to take control of a hero, (premade or custom built), build a party and battle a hostile force of Nautiloid that have invaded the realm.

The plot takes place over 100 years after the first two Baldur’s Gate titles’ narrative and is set to feature an entirely new cast of characters and completely reworked strategy RPG mechanics.

Editor Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.