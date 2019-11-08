How do you unlock fast travel in Death Stranding?

Death Stranding is finally here, and it’s a positively massive experience with a world that will take hours to traverse on foot. So, is there an easier way to get around?

Like the majority of open-world titles, Death Stranding offers a way for players to fast-travel to previously visited locations spread across its battered and broken vision of North America.

How do I unlock fast travel in Death Stranding?

Unlocking fast travel in Death Stranding comes as a natural progression of the story, gained after the first couple of chapters once you leave Port Knot City after an eventful boss battle with Troy Baker’s Higgs.

After this, you’ll board a boat embarking for a new region of the continent with Fragile in tow – a major character in the game’s unfolding lore. Once you arrive and disembark the boat and enter your private room a cutscene will begin which culminates in you earning the ability to fast travel.

This is done with Fragile’s umbrella, which is capable of teleporting to previously visited locations at a moment’s notice. However, it comes with a handful of caveats. Fragile isn’t capable of transporting equipment, so you can’t cheat deliveries and teleport right to your objective.

When you teleport, whether it’s to a major settlement of a player-created safehouse, you’ll have nothing but yourself, BB and a few small items to your name. This means that fast travelling comes with consequences, an interesting twist which should encourage players to explore the world.

Earning 5/5 in our review, Death Stranding is a genuinely stunning outing from Kojima Productions, offering something that’s unlike anything we’ve ever played before. Here’s a glimpse of what we thought:

“Death Stranding is unlike anything else out there in the gaming medium right now. It’s huge, innovative and utterly unashamed in what it wants to be. Kojima Productions is heavy-handed in its implementation of modern political themes, but they tie into the narrative and involve the player in ways that feel beautifully compelling- resulting in one of the strongest final acts I’ve seen in some time.”

