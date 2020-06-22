Apple is hosting its Worldwide Developers Conference tonight and it’s set to be packed with exciting announcements. But, how do you get in?

Apple is taking WWDC online for its 31st year and the event is going to be as huge as ever. Apple is expected to reveal updates to iOS, its new MacBook strategy and the future of the iMac.

Here’s how to get a ticket to the hottest Apple event of the summer.

How do you get invited to Apple WWDC?

Because WWDC 2020 is an online-only event, Apple will be streaming its keynote to the public. This means that there is no need RSVP to catch everything Apple has to announce. You can watch the stream tonight at 6pm BST (10am PT) on Apple.com, on YouTube or through the official Apple TV app.

“We are delivering WWDC 2020 this June in an innovative way to millions of developers around the world, bringing the entire developer community together with a new experience,” said Apple Senior VP of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller.

Don’t worry if you’re unable to make the livestream, though. We’ll have you covered by reporting all the latest Apple announcements as they unfold.

WWDC is usually a slightly more exclusive conference – at least for those attending in person. When a global pandemic isn’t getting in the way of its in-person events, Apple assigns tickets through a “random selection process”.

Last year, the event took place from June 3 to June 7 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Members of the Apple Developer Program and the Apple Developer Enterprise Program were asked to submit their registration forms for WWDC19 by March – and pay $1599 if chosen. Tickets were non-refundable and could not be sold, auctioned or transferred, except through Apple.

Luckily, Apple usually live streams the keynote for everyone back home, and WWDC20 is no exception. You can catch the virtual livestream tonight, or bookmark Trusted Reviews for all the latest coverage of the event.

