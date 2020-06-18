How big is the PS5? Sizing up Sony’s new console

Sony has finally unveiled the PlayStation 5, showing exactly what its next-generation console will look like alongside some of the games we can expect from the platform.

Turns out that the PS5 could be a chunky piece of hardware, seemingly far larger than its predecessor in terms of sheer size and dimensions. A number of comparisons have been emerging online, so we’ve decided to delve in the weeds and try our best to figure things out.

Obviously, we haven’t seen the console in the flesh for ourselves, but fans have already begun analysing the official footage and making educated guesses regarding how it compares to the PS3, PS4 and PS4 Pro. Turns out it could be the largest one yet, which is quite a shock.

How big is the PS5?

Sony is yet to release official documentation regarding the console’s size, and we imagine it doesn’t plan to until it’s ready, so folks across the internet have compared the position of the disk drive and USB slot to neighbouring consoles to gain a rough idea of how big the console is in the grand scheme of things.

Reddit user GREBO7 has put together a pretty excellent image which compares the PS5 with PS3, PS3 Slim, PS4, PS4 Pro and the last two generations of Microsoft’s Xbox consoles. Check it out for yourself below:

Fans over on ResetEra have also begun making estimates surrounding the console’s actual dimensions, and comparing it to Xbox Series X, PS4 and other platforms. Estimates claim the PS5 stands at roughly 15 inches tall, not including its stand, which is quite an increase compared to the 11.85 inches of Microsoft’s new console.

The console will obviously be more manageable when turned onto its side, but you’ll have a harder time fitting it into your entertainment centre than any console before it, although the digital edition will at least remove a small bump due to the lack of a disc drive.

Sony has said the console is larger to allow for better airflow. The PS4 and PS4 Pro can become incredibly loud under heavy loads, so perhaps this increased footprint is a small price to pay. We’ll find out when the PS5 launches worldwide later this year.

