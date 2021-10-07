How Bertazzoni approaches style and function

Bertazzoni is well known for its high-end appliances that move beyond standard finishes to bring a bit of Italian design and flair to kitchens.

It’s not all about looks, and function is as important as form. I talked to Maurizio Severgnini, managing director, Bertazzoni UK and Ireland to find out how the company approaches its products, how the pandemic has changed things and what’s coming up in the future.

With the pandemic, we’ve all spent a lot more time at home. Has this changed how people approach kitchen design and what they want their appliances to look like?

The way we use our homes has changed since the beginning of the pandemic. With many of us now using the dining room table as an office (and fighting off other family members for the room), there’s an emphasis on the need for space and practicality at home.

Consumers are still looking to ensure these interiors remain attractive and welcoming, however. Having spent so much time at home, they’ve realised that these spaces are worth investing in – especially the kitchen, which is commonly viewed as the heart of the home.

A lot of homeowners have also taken up hobbies in their spare time, such as baking and cooking. With this in mind, there’s been increased demand for products with functionality that consumers are willing to invest in, thanks to the money they have saved from not being able to purchase high-ticket items – such as trips abroad.

Many have opted for appliances with advanced technology, such as our Modern Series 60cm Electric Built-In Oven with TFT display, which is especially popular with those looking to invest in a built-in oven that provides an easily-controlled operation with no fuss.

Thanks to its TFT display, our customers can take advantage of the oven’s flexibility, which is ideal for budding chefs and cooking enthusiasts, especially with the Bertazzoni Assist functionality.

Bertazzoni is well known for its striking designs and use of different materials, where does the company get its inspiration from?

As one of the brand’s core values, design is a fundamental process when producing a Bertazzoni appliance. Every aspect of the process is made by hand using traditional methods, so no two ovens are the same. As unique and individual as pieces of fine art, our product portfolio beautifully displays the hand and unique skill of their talented makers.

Our four collections – the Professional Series, the Modern Series, the Heritage Series and the Master Series – each offer a different style unique to its range. For example, our Professional Series offers a choice of automotive colour finishes inspired by, and identical to, the flawless paintwork found on powerful Italian luxury sports cars. Bertazzoni designers found further muse in the Emilia-Romagna region to create the bold and vibrant Colours of Italy collection.

Do you see people moving away from built-in appliances, instead choosing full-size models with a wider choice of finishes?

One thing we like to remind our customers is that freestanding models and built-in appliances are not mutually exclusive, and when used correctly, can complement each other and ultimately benefit its owner in terms of design and function.

Built-in appliances are at the forefront of appliance innovation and offer so much more than just a cooking function to the user. Ovens have evolved from just being black or silver boxes to eye-catching high-gloss, colourful and metallic finishes, with statement knobs and digital control panels.

Style is one thing but function is incredibly important, how does Bertazzoni make sure its cooking appliances meet customers’ needs?

Tradition is always at the centre of the work we create and ultimately, our aim is to produce a wonderful cooking experience for families.

We’re proud to provide an incredibly versatile range of appliances, which means that no matter our customers’ lifestyles or needs, our appliances offer them the chance to whip up quick meals, cook for the whole family, or provide a number of dishes at once if hosting a get-together.

Similarly, in our current climate, consumers are increasingly aware of their health and have made wellbeing even more of a priority.

Bertazzoni has a full suite of appliances to support nutrition and wellness, such as our steam and steam-assisted ovens.

Smart technology is increasingly being demanded by consumers, is Bertazzoni developing smart products?

Smart technology is definitely a category we are exploring at Bertazzoni. As with all our products, however, we want to ensure we approach the design and engineering of these sorts of appliances as best we can, so we can produce a fully-fledged product that our customers will love.

We’re currently looking at how best we can deliver this to avoid any gimmicks – all we can say for now is watch this space!

What’s new with Bertazzoni? Can you give some examples of your new products and favourite features?

This year we’ve unveiled our brand-new cooling column collection in Milan, and we’re excited to soon be launching the product to the UK market. The range offers multiple configurations, state-of-the-art preservation technology and stylish, Italian design.

The brand-new system comprises refrigerator, freezer and wine columns of varied widths and can be curated using any or all seamless combinations of the three products – completely dependent on our customers’ preference.

Like all of our appliances, the new products are made with the finest materials inside and out and perfectly combine Italian design and engineering. Available with stainless steel doors or customisable with kitchen panels, the collection also includes Bertazzoni’s proprietary ‘lift and swing hinges’, allowing for installation with minimal side clearance to adjacent cabinets.