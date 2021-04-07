House of Marley has announced the latest addition to its Get Together line of portable speakers – the Get Together Duo.

As with many of House of Marley’s audio offerings, the Get Together Duo’s standout feature is its sustainable construction. The speakers feature a “mindfully sourced” bamboo front and back, along with the brand’s own organic cotton and hemp REWIND fabric covering the sides.

“Our conscious construction is unique not only to our materials but how we apply them to the product. We use materials not only for their sustainable properties and their aesthetic quality, but also for their acoustical, mechanical properties as well”, said House of Marley’s Director of Product Development Josh Poulsen.

“The bamboo in the Get Together Duo provides a modern look that’s rooted in a highly renewable natural resource. Produced using a carbon positive process, bamboo has a higher compressive strength than wood and a tensile strength that rivals steel. This allows the speakers to be more durable, while also enhancing the warm, rich sound”.

The Get Together Duo are relatively compact with the speakers measuring just 20cm x 13cm x 10cm each, which makes them suited to living rooms and offices alike. In fact, the speakers can be paired with a variety of devices including smartphones, TVs, laptop and turntables, or House of Marley’s own products the Stir it Up Wireless turntable.

According to House of Marley, the two 20W 3.5-inch woofers and 1-inch tweeters deliver powerful stereo sound, and the speakers support auxiliary and phono and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity. One of the speakers is mains powered while the other is battery powered, allowing you to take it into other rooms or even into the garden for up to 20 hours of playtime.

The Get Together Duo is available to pick up for £179.99 now from houseofmarley.co.uk and from Amazon.

