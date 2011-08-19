House Of Marley Spreading The Love To UK

The House of Marley is spreading the love and bringing its range of ethically-minded personal audio products to the UK.

Back in January we got the chance to to Rohan Marley at CES in Las Vegas and in between the laughter we managed to find out that The House of Marley was launched Marley-branded headphones using, wherever possible, eco friendly products like wood, aluminium and leather.

Now the love is spreading and the headphones, with names likePositive Vibrations, Stir It Up and Redemption Song, will be heading to HMV stores and “independent action sports specialist retailers and other leading retailers” in “early autumn.”

Marley is comprised of three collections, entitled Jammin’,Freedom and Destiny with suggested prices ranging from £19.99 to £249.99. The collections feature noise isolating in-ear and,active noise cancelling over-ear headphones.

“Our father shared his vision with our family and his fans through the gift of the messages in his music and it is our mission and responsibility to push the movement forward,” said Cedella Marley, Bob Marley’s daughter. “The House of Marley and the Marley audio products that bear our family name were created to spread our father’s music and vision to a new generation.”

It is the 30th anniversary of Bob Marley’s death and his family have set up a charity dedicated to his memory and to spreading his “message of unity and peace by lifting up a new generation of”young gongs” to strike the hammer for charities, causes and ideas that can change the world with a focus on youth, planet and peace.” A portion of all sales of the Marley-branded headphones will be going towards the {linkout:http://www.1love.org/1love charity.

While waiting for the Jamaican audio goodness to arrive, why not take another chance to watch our own Ed Chester interview Rohan Marley back in Las Vegas.

Source: House of Marley