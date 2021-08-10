Eco-conscious lifestyle audio brand House of Marley, has another product to shout about with the launch of its Rebel true wireless earbuds, produced in special collaboration with Skip Marley, singer-songwriter and grandson to Bob Marley.

The Rebel sees House of Marley’s wireless earbud family expand yet again, priced at the very affordable price of £99.99 / $129.99. Rebel aims to be a pair of true wireless used for casual or active lifestyles, delivering a comprehensive feature set for its price.

As always, House of Marley trades in a environmentally conscious and green design, so the Rebel true wireless are constructed out of bamboo, natural wood fibre composite and recycled plastics, with the packaging they come being 100% recyclable.

The stem design of the earbuds are 24% smaller than the Redemption ANC for what HoM is stating as a “lighter experience when on the go”. Touch controls are preferred over physical, with multiple EQ settings available including a ‘Signature’ or bass boost option via a touch of a button.

The Rebel support auto play/pause functionality so when an earbud is removed from your ear music conveniently pauses, and then starts up again when it’s placed back in the ear.

Battery life stands at 8 hours per earbud with over 30 hours in total with the charging case. If you’re in need of a top up, the Rebel’s case supports both traditional USB-C charging as well as wireless charging. Bluetooth 5.0 is the standard of wireless connectivity the Rebel support.

The Rebel are rated IPX5 rating for water and sweat, so they should be able to handle workouts and the dodgy British weather. The audio performance is delivered by 10mm drivers, while House of Marley says call quality has been improved due to its “optimal microphone positioning”, with the Rebel’s echo noise cancellation said to remove background noise for improved call quality.

The House of Marley Rebel wireless are priced at £99 and available now from the HoM website, HMV and Amazon UK. For the moment they come in black with a cream option to follow later.