House of Marley launch budget conscious Champion earbuds

Audio brand House of Marley has announced an addition to its wireless earbud range in the very affordable Champion headphones.

House of Marley has expanded its range of true wireless earbuds with the release of Champion, joining the Liberate Air and premium priced Redemption ANC. Like the rest of the brand’s output, the Champion are an eco-conscious alternative to traditional earbuds crafted out of renewable bamboo, natural wood fibre composite and the brand’s REGRIND recycled silicone.

The wireless earbuds continue House of Marley’s approach in shifting to 100% recyclable packaging to address the need for simpler and fully recyclable packaging. The braided charging cord is made of 99% post-consumer recyclable polyester, which is set to be continued for future House of Marley products.

Price at just £59.99, the Champion proffer 8 hours of battery life with a total of 28 hours if you include the compact charging case. Quick charging is available via the case’s USB-C connection, with 15 minutes producing two hours of playback. Rated at IPX4, the earbuds can survive some water and sweat, with House of Marley asserting the Champion are a pair designed for active lifestyles so you can wear them when working in the gym.

Marley also claim that the design helps the earbuds achieve an “exceptional seal” for a more snug and ergonomic fit to reduce the impact of external noises. Controls on the earbuds allow for play, pause, skipping tracks and taking calls. The wireless connection is Bluetooth 5.0.

House of Marley’s Director of Product Development Josh Poulsen, said: “This year marks the 10th Anniversary for House of Marley as an eco-minded audiomaker. With that, we wanted to offer a greener alternative within the under £60 category for true wireless earbuds. For the Champion, we’ve taken our popular Liberate Air and reduced the charging case by 30% to offer a sleeker, smaller design for those looking for even more portability and convenience. The result is a stylish and affordable option that answers the consumer demand for more environmentally conscious products.”

