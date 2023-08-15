Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

House of Marley announces Stir it Up Lux Bluetooth Turntable

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Eco-friendly lifestyle audio brand House of Marley has announced the new Stir it Up Lux Bluetooth Turntable.

House of Marley released it s Stir It Up Wireless Turntable last year, providing a notably stylish wireless record player built from recycled and recyclable materials.

The Stir it Up Lux follows up on that with an even sleeker design, incorporating a bamboo plinth and a glass platter, as well as an aluminium headshell and a replaceable Audio-Technica elliptical stylus (AT-95E).

Bamboo, of course, is one of the world’s most sustainable plants, thanks to its extremely rapid growth. There’s also a double-sided cork slipmat with a natural cork aesthetic on one side, and a special zoetrope design on the other. The latter is said to provide “a pop of colour and an unexpected animation” when in use.

Bluetooth connectivity, an anti-skate mechanism, adjustable counterbalance and a built-in pre-amp all add to a package that’s aimed at making record playback as accessible as possible. Given the resurgence in vinyl sales in recent years, that’s not a bad idea at all.

Stir It Up Lux Wireless Turntable

The Stir it Up Lux package also offers auto start/stop with a belt drive and the choice of 45 or 33 RPM playback speeds, while on the physical connectivity front you have a 3.5mm aux out and an RCA (phono/line) out.

The Stir it Up Lux is now available to buy direct fromhe House of Marley website, Amazon and select retailers. It costs £349.99.

We quite like a lot of House of Marley’s stuff, having given the House of Marley Get Together 2 portable Bluetooth speaker a solid 4-star review.

