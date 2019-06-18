Eco-friendly and affordable? The House of Marley No Bounds Bluetooth Speaker now has 42% off

On the hunt for a wireless speaker that’s environmentally friendly, portable and sounds good? Well, you may have found the perfect match with this deal as Amazon has slashed the price of House of Marley’s No Bounds Bluetooth speaker by a stonking 42%.

The deal is live right now and sees the already affordable wireless speaker drop from its RRP of £59.99 to a tasty £35.

House of Marley has plenty of expertise in crafting headphones and wireless speakers. Its products are built on the brand’s belief that great quality and sound go hand-in-hand, and that’s no different with the No Bounds Bluetooth speaker.

It’s a tiny (5 x 10cm), rugged speaker built with the outdoors in mind as it is both water and dust-proof. As the base is crafted from sustainable cork, it also bobs along the water surface. Rated at IP67, you can dunk it into a metre of water for up to 30 minutes, perfect for playing your tunes in the bath or the shower.

Battery life is quoted at 10 hours and if you do run out of juice, a refill can get you back to full charge in two hours. The built-in microphone also allows for hands-free calls so you can listen and chat with your friends via the speaker.

And as you’re on this page, why not consider getting two? This speaker supports pairing so you can connect it to another No Bounds speaker and transform your audio from mono to stereo.

We’ve not reviewed this speaker at Trusted, but there have been positive reviews on Amazon, including this from reviewer Shiv: “I’ve spilt water on it accidentally and it still works perfectly. The battery life is great and the sound quality is excellent. If you’re looking for a cost effective, long lasting speaker, this is a must buy!”

Last, but not least, with House of Marley’s commitment to charitable causes, not only will you be getting an environmentally friendly speaker, you’ll also be boosting the charitable organisations Marley supports around the world. What’s not to love about that?

