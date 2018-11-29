Only a few hours left to save a whopping £300 on this fantastic Philips shaver

Don’t hang about – there’s a massive £300 saving to be had on the Philips Series 9000 Wet and Dry Electric Shaver via Amazon, but the deal’s only around for a precious few hours more.

The Philips Series 9000, which has a hefty RRP of £450, has returned to its briefly held Black Friday price of just £149.99 – making this the best chance to snag the bargain if you missed it the first time around.

Best Philips Series 9000 Deal Philips Series 9000 Wet and Dry Men's Electric Shaver With a massive £300 saving to be had, this Philips Series 9000 deal is your last chance to pick up the device for the same price it went for during Black Friday. Don't miss out before it disappears at midnight tonight.

With so many different (and cheaper) alternatives out there however, you might be wondering if the Philips Series 9000 even earns its now super low price. Spoiler alert: it does.

The Series 9000’s V-Track Pro precision blades allow the device to shave up to 30% closer than most competitors – a particularly handy feature for men like myself who have to shave fairly frequently to avoid looking like a dishevelled spectacle.

Related: Post Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

In our review for the Series 9000, we noted: “The first thing that strikes you when you switch the Series 9000 on is the lack of noise. It’s so quiet that I thought an internal gear might have stripped. But no, it really is that quiet. It’s such a pleasant change from the usual angry-bee shaver mob.”

As someone who’s always worried that the family downstairs can hear every glide of my current electric shaver, I think many would agree that having a near-silent performance is one heck of an added feature.

Best Philips Series 9000 Deal Philips Series 9000 Wet and Dry Men's Electric Shaver With a massive £300 saving to be had, this Philips Series 9000 deal is your last chance to pick up the device for the same price it went for during Black Friday. Don't miss out before it disappears at midnight tonight.

There’s plenty to love about the Philips Series 9000 but don’t ponder the purchase for too long as the deal expires at midnight tonight – at which point you’ll be kicking yourself for not making use of the incredible £300 saving that’s available.

Follow @TrustedDealsUK for all our post-Black Friday updates.

Even more Black Friday and Cyber Monday content