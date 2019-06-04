Hot Deal Alert: Get a 2TB SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD for just £194.99 – Its Lowest Price Yet

Amazon currently has the 2TB SanDisk Utra 3D SSD for the all new price of just £194.99 – it’s the lowest price ever.

Get your hands on this Ultra SanDisk and accelerate your PC laptop or desktop life. This upgrade will dramatically boost your read and write speeds, reducing the time it takes your system to start up and shut down, as well as loading and saving data.

To get technical about it, this SanDisk Ultra has ultra fast sequential read speeds of up to 560MB/s and write speeds of up to 530MB/s, leaving you with more time doing and less time waiting.

This SanDisk’s powerful 3D NAND and nCache 2.0 technologies allow for an all round better experience, whether you’re surfing the internet, editing a video, or more importantly, slaying the enemy on Call of Duty. You’ll also get longer battery life as well as cooler and quieter computing.

The design is still the standard smooth and refined black metal, with the classic colour scheme of white, black and red. It has an aluminium casing that is engineered for shock and vibration resistance, assuring that your data is safe, even if you were to – god forbid – drop your computer.

Rated a 10/10 by a very happy Amazon customer “The PC boot up reduced from roughly 40-50 seconds to under 10! Big games load up almost instantly and loading screens are going to be a thing of the past! I held out on getting an SSD for so long, and I sincerely regret not doing it sooner. Great line by a great brand, can’t go wrong”

We don’t know if this glorious price is here to stay – so our advice would be to snatch up this deal now.

