Horizon Zero Dawn 2 is coming – and it might be a PS5 exclusive

A new job listing on Guerilla Games’ website has seemingly outed the existence of Horizon Zero Dawn 2, and chances are it’s in the works for PS5.

The website is filled with vacancies regarding a specific project, although one particular listing acknowledges the existence of a new Horizon Zero Dawn installment.

If you’re hired as a Technical Vegetation Artist, you’ll be responsible for “the creation of vegetation assets that are used to dress the game world.” In other words, you’ll be putting together some absolutely gorgeous foliage.

“Within Guerrilla, we have four teams dedicated to creating the stunning environments of Horizon [and] one team focuses on the creation of lush and stunning vegetation,” it continues.

Considering that Horizon Zero Dawn launched back in 2017 as a PS4 exclusive to immense critical and commercial success, it’s so surprise that Guerilla Games is working on a sequel to Aloy’s debut adventure.

Sony is currently gearing up for the launch of PlayStation 5 in the latter months of 2020, and Horizon Zero Dawn 2 would be the perfect launch title for such a platform if the developer hopes to showcase both graphics and gameplay in equal measure.

“I didn’t expect Horizon Zero Dawn to be this good. I doubt I’ll be the only one saying they were surprised that the Killzone developer has been able to deliver a game with such breadth, depth, and consistently rewarding gameplay,” reads our 4.5/5 review.

The PS5 will be capable of real-time ray tracing, 8K resolutions and much faster loading times compared to its siblings, meaning that an ambitious open-world adventure like Horizon Zero Dawn 2 could be perfect for such a platform.

No launch games have been confirmed for the PS5 thus far, although backwards compatibility should mean that your entire PS4 library will be available to use on the console right away. If this comes to fruition, this could be an absolute gamechanger for Sony. However, Xbox 2 might be doing the same.

