Horizon Forbidden West gets free PS5 upgrade from PS4

Horizon Forbidden West will now be available on the PS5 for free if players choose to upgrade their PS4 version of the game.

This represents a significant U-turn from Sony, as it was previously reported that there would be no option to upgrade your PS4 copy of Horizon Forbidden West to the PS5 version.

This would have meant you’d have to buy the PS5 version at full price if you wanted to get the perks of enhanced visuals and loading speeds. It also means you can play some of the game on the PS4, upgrade your game and then continue your progress using the PS5, as Sony confirms your PS4 save games will be transferable.

Jim Ryan confirmed the news last Saturday via the PlayStation Blog, as he said: “Thursday was to be a celebration of Horizon Forbidden West and the amazing team at Guerrilla working to deliver it on February 18, 2022. However, it’s abundantly clear that the offerings we confirmed in our pre-order kickoff missed the mark.”

“Last year we made a commitment to deliver free upgrades for our cross-gen launch titles, which included Horizon Forbidden West. While the pandemic’s profound impact pushed Forbidden West out of the launch window we initially envisioned, we will stand by our offer: Players who purchase Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free.”

However, to have access to both console versions of Horizon Forbidden West simultaneously, you will need to purchase the Digital Deluxe, Collector’s or Regella Editions of the game, as dual entitlement does not apply to the Special or Standard versions of the game.

Sony also confirmed that all future PlayStation first-party exclusive cross-gen titles will be upgradable from PS4 to PS5 for just $10.

This applies to games that are newly released on both consoles, whether they’re digital or physical versions (though to upgrade a PS4 disc, players will need a PS5 console with a disc drive). This means games like Gran Turismo 7 and the next God of War will get the upgrade treatment, ensuring a consistent upgrade path for the future.