Honor ViewPad 6: All the specs for the budget iPad rival

Honor has announced a new 10.4-inch tablet in its range of affordable tech products – here are all the specs for the latest iPad rival, from the display to the processor.

The new tablet is called the Honor ViewPad 6, and like the rest of Honor’s range including phones such as the Honor 9X, it’s likely to pack in a good performance for a reasonable price.

The device has a 10.4-inch display, with a 2000 x 1200 resolution for a 281ppi pixel density. The aspect ratio is 16:9.6, and it has a screen to body ratio of 84%.

Dimensions of the full device are as follow: 254.2mm x 154.9mm x 7.8mm, and it weighs 475g. It runs on the Kirin 985 chip, which boasts 5G connectivity, and it offers MagicUI 3.1 software.

Storage options include 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB (although this can be expanded by 512GB thanks to a Micro SD slot), while there are also options for 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The battery has a large 7250mAh capacity, and it also boasts 10V/2.25A fast charging. Physical connections include a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone, while it also offers the latest WiFi 6 connectivity.

If you want to use your tablet to take some snaps, the main rear camera has a 13-megapixel resolution (with auto focus) and the selfie camera is an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle affair, with fixed focus.

The main rival to this new tablet is likely to be an iPad, seeing as Apple’s range so thoroughly dominate the market. Our current top choice is the iPad Air 2019. We loved the display of this device, along with its high-level performance and long battery life, not to mention Apple’s peerless software. There’s no doubt that Honor will have its work cut out to match its rival, but we’re encouraged so far by the performance, battery, and display specifications – but wait for our upcoming review to see whether it really can match up to the iPad.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features.