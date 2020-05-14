Honor’s new line of smart gadgets could offer big surprises

The budget-friendly sub brand from Huawei will unveil new gadgets on May 18. The company is being fairly tight-lipped with the details, but it’s likely we’ll see the Honor Vision Pro along with a new MagicBook thrown into the mix.

Honor has been talking a big talk about its new Honor Vision TV line for a while, although it’s been a bit elusive on the details. We know that the TV will operate on HarmonyOS, pack a new Honghu 818 chip and – bizarrely – come with its own pop-up camera. There are still plenty of details that haven’t been confirmed though, which is why we’d expect a formal introduction to the TV on May 18.

Related: Read our Honor MagicBook 14 review

We’re also expecting the MagicBook Pro to finally show its face in public. Although the MagicBook 14 hasn’t long been on the market, the 16.1-inch Pro version is already available in China, so there’s a good chance that Honor will use this live stream to introduce the model to its Western customers.

It’s likely that the company will introduce other gadgets at the same time, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see some more fitness-focused devices unveiled too. Honor is currently throwing out a wide range products in a slightly unpredictable manner, so expected the unexpected.

Back at the IFA event in September 2019, Honor unveiled a vision for the future, which revolved around an ecosystem called “1+8+N.” Despite the slightly strange name, the vision itself was fairly straightforward: branch out from just making smartphones and make other, IoT-ready devices, which played nicely together.

Related: Here’s what we know about the Honor Vision TV

So far we’ve seen new earbuds and smartwatches from the company – and we’ve been given a glimpse of what Honor’s cohesive ecosystem might look in the form of the new Honor Vision TV series.

The new models will all use HarmonyOS, which is the home-made operating system from Huawei. This was created after tensions with the US led to an Android-ban on the company’s products. If Huawei and Honor eventually implement the new OS across all of their devices it could lead to some better cross-platform performances. It will certainly be interesting to see how well the HarmonyOS performs – the Honor Vision TVs will be the first gadgets to rely on it.

Want to watch the live stream on May 18? You can catch it here.

Senior staff writer Ruth started her career at Metro newspaper, working as a staff writer for the features section. After a brief stint working on a new channel for VICE UK, she joined the Trusted Reviews team in 2019 as…