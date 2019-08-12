The Honor Vision will be the world’s first smart TV to run HarmonyOS

Honor has unveiled its first smart TV, the Honor Vision, revealing the first smart screen to run Huawei’s much anticipated HarmonyOS operating system.

The company launched the 55-inch Honor Vision series at the 2019 Huawei Developer Conference in China on Saturday. The launch will mark the budget smartphone brand’s first proper venture into the smart home market and we’re pretty excited.

The Vision will also be the first smart screen to adopt HarmonyOS – Huawei’s long awaited response to the Android ban. The brand new open-source OS was also unveiled at the conference with Huawei explaining that the operating system would gradually move across all of the brand’s smart devices including smartphones, watches, screens, speakers and even in-vehicle systems. Huawei’s goal with the new OS is to create an ecosystem that involves minimal latency and strong security for all of its users, beginning with its own smartphones and the Honor Vision TV.

The first addition to the Vision series will include three Huawei-developed chipsets: the Honghu 818 Intelligent Display Chipset, an AI Camera NPU chipset and a flagship-level Wi-Fi chipset.

The Honghu 818 is designed to enhance image resolution, contrast and colour. It includes seven image processing technologies, an octa-core processor to handle heavy image-processing and features Motion Estimate and Motion Compensation to deliver high-res images, top sound quality and far-field voice interaction.

The intelligent pop-up AI camera allows the TV to make use of facial recognition, body tracking and posture detection tech for better security. The Wi-Fi chipset makes smooth and stable playback for 4K ultra HD video possible using, what Honor claims is, the first chipset in the world capable of supporting a 160MHz bandwidth with a download rate of 1.7Gbps.

The Vision TV comes with Honor’s Family Note Function, allowing users to transfer images between their smartphone and the display easily and 100 times faster than they would be able to with Bluetooth. Users will also be able to connect the smart TV to other smart home products using the open ecosystem HiLink and connect the Vision with smartphones and tablets to control the device and stream video across the displays thanks to Honor’s Magic-link function.

“HONOR Vision is not just television as we know it. It defines the future of television with HONOR’s ‘Sharp Tech’ innovations. HONOR Vision will play a more critical role in the future of smart family life. It is not only a home entertainment center, but also an information sharing center, a control management center and a multi-device interaction center.” said Honor president, George Zhao.

