Honor Vision: New smartphone boasts a OnePlus 7 Pro feature

Honor’s next smartphone will take inspiration from the OnePlus 7 Pro in a key area. Fortunately we won’t have to wait much longer to see it in action.

The Honor Vision will have a pop-up camera, just as the OnePlus 7 Pro does. However we’re not sure exactly what it will look like since no official images have yet been released. The snapper is described as a ‘smart pop-up camera’, that will enable face recognition presumably for unlock or identification.

On top of this new camera feature the device will have a new Honghu 818 chip, which will supposedly offer “outstanding performance and superior image and sound quality.” The specs certainly look promising, as it can, for example, support video decoding from 8K at 30fps to 4K at 120fps. But we can only corroborate the performance for sure in our full review after the Honor Vision is released in mid-August.

The tone of the announcement (delivered in Guangzhou, China on July 26) seemed to be in defiance of the looming storm clouds of the potential Android ban on Huawei, with the keynote speech entitled: “Only the toughest stands in the strongest storm.” The spat has yet to be resolved, but it shows Huawei’s intent to remain a leading smartphone manufacturer despite potential setbacks over access to Google’s operating system.

Beyond mere slogans, Honor showed its objectives in a new strategy dubbed “Sharp Tech”. The four aims given to this strategy are:

Being at the forefront of the development of the industry with the independent

innovation of core technology

Meeting the high-quality demands of young consumers worldwide

Reflecting the brave attitude of young people by continually challenging and exploring

Representing the spirit of a decentralised internet though openness, collaboration and co-creation

The aims demonstrate Honor’s focus on the key demographic of young people, along with the desire to stand out from the crowd with eye-catching tech. We’re looking forward to seeing the influence of these goals on the Honor Vision when it is released in a few weeks’ time.

