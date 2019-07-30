The Honor Vision isn’t a smartphone after all – ‘Smart Screen’ to be unveiled August 10

Contrary to initial speculation, the teased ‘Honor Vision’ isn’t likely to be a smartphone after all, and instead is set to take the form of a ‘smart display’ – most likely a TV.

The term in question could refer to a Google Nest Hub or Amazon Echo Show-type device, although signs point to something larger, in the vein of a fully-fledged smart television.

Related: Best TVs 2019

Such ambiguity around what form such a product might take came from Honor’s own ambivalence when describing what the Honor Vision would offer, during a recent keynote in Guangzhou, China.

The company’s president, George Zhao, spoke about Honor’s forthcoming Sharp Tech initiative and the cornerstones on which it rests, as well as unveiling the HiSilicon Honghu 818 Intelligent Chipset, meant for smart screens.

The chip’s feature set certainly lends itself to a television experience, with heavy mention of its video decoding capabilities, as well as support for various image processing technologies including: motion estimate and motion compensation (MEMC), high dynamic range (HDR) visuals, super-resolution (SR), noise reduction (NR), dynamic contrast improvement (DCI), automated colour management (ACM) and local dimming (LD).

What likely threw people was mention of a pop-up camera. The Honor Vision is due to integrate a pop-up camera, set into its frame in much the same way as the OnePlus 7 Pro or Honor 9X. This has all then been compounded by a holding page on Chinese retail, Jingdong.

As spotted by Gizmomchina, JD.com features a dedicated product page for the Honor Vision, with a TV-sized rectangular object covered in a red shroud as the lead product image. Additional imagery on the listing includes shots of what is clearly a television at various oblique angles, as well as a video (above) showing the camera rising out of its frame.

Related: Huawei’s making an 8K 5G TV

The listing currently states that the Honor Vision possesses a 55-inch screen and will cost ¥9999.00 (approximately £1190) but these figures could well be placeholders until the product officially launches on August 10.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More