The Honor View 30 could be set to dominate the mid-range phone market – the phone from the Huawei sub-brand is set to adopt the flagship Kirin 990 5G chip. Zippier performance could put the Honor View 30 firmly up against reasonably-priced rivals like the OnePlus 7T.

We already know the Kirin 990 will power the upcoming Huawei Mate 30 flagship phones, as well as the foldable Huawei Mate X – making the addition of this chip to an Honor phone a big coup for the traditionally sub-premium contender.

According to GSMArena, the president of Honor announced back in August that the upcoming phone would be the Honor View 30 – announced as the Honor V30 in China. The announcement has now been followed up with the reveal of a Kirin 990-powered phone, which would likely be the first Honor phone to offer 5G connectivity.

The main benefits of the Kirin 990 to the Honor View 30 would come in the form of better performance, battery life (hopefully) and, of course, 5G support. The Kirin 990 is a flagship chip, and we’d be thrilled if it managed to match the performance of the upcoming Mate 30.

The Honor View 30 is expected to be released in China this December. There is no date for a global rollout, but if it sticks to the Honor View 20 release schedule, then we could see it in early 2020.

It was at IFA 2019 when Huawei CEO Richard Yu revealed the Mate 30 would be powered by the 5G-integrated Kirin 990 chip. The Mate 30 is expected to be unveiled in Munich on September 19. While the Huawei Mate X is rumoured to be going on sale from next month after an initial delay.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we were extremely impressed with the Honor View 20. Our 4/5-star review said:

“With flagship phones becoming more expensive – no one is expecting the upcoming Galaxy S10 to come at a price that’s anywhere close to this – the View 20 is the ideal antidote.”

