At a lavish event in Paris, Honor finally unveiled worldwide launch details for arguably its most interesting phone to date.

The Honor View 20 was first unveiled just after Christmas in China, with a further tease of availability coming earlier this month during CES 2018 in Las Vegas.

Both those events came and went without mention of UK and worldwide pricing and release dates, however we now finally have those important details.

You’ll be able to pick up the View 20 for £499 (6GB+128GB) or £579 (8GB + 256GB) when it launches on January 23.

What makes the Honor View 20 one of the most exciting phones we’ve seen this year is the hole-punch display, a feature we’re expecting to see headline the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 when it launches days before MWC in February.

This new display eliminates the need for a notch as it fits the front camera into a small hole towards the top of the display. Along with looking much better, it’s a whole lot less distracting when you’re watching video.

There’s more to this phone than the display, though. Powering the phone is the same nippy Kirin 980 chipset you’ll find in the £899 Huawei Mate 20 Pro along with 6/8GB RAM and storage options up to 256GB. A 48-megapixel camera sits on the back, with a dedicated 3D sensor next to it for improved AR and 3D features.

You’ll be able to pick the Honor View 20 up in three colours: red, blue and black, each of which has a distinct ‘V’ pattern engraved on the back. While Honor is also teaming with quirky Italian fashion brand Moschino for some more exclusive models.

Honor also announced the Honor Watch Magic and Honor Watch Dream. These watches pack 50m (5ATM) water resistance, a body that’s just 11mm thick and AMOLED displays.

We’ve already had a few weeks playing around with the first real flagship phone of 2019 and you can read our Honor View 20 review right here. We were very impressed with the device, praising its strong battery life, great camera and sleek design.

Are you tempted by the Honor View 20? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.