Honor View 20 phablet gets teased with in-screen camera and notchless display

While the phone is still expected to make its formal debut in Paris early next year, a teaser event in Hong Kong has all but confirmed our suspicions about the upcoming Honor View 20.

Honor’s 2017 phablet, the Honor View 10 (or V10, depending on the market you find it in) was a powerhouse with a flagship chipset and a large display, now it looks as though its successor, the much-anticipated Honor View 20, is on track to bring even more originality to the table, with new camera technology topping the spec sheet.

Related: Honor View 10 review

Honor View 20: When is it coming out?

The company has already pushed out invitations formally inviting media to the View 20’s ‘See The Unseen’ event in Paris on January 22, 2019 but at the company’s Artology event in Hong Kong on December 9, Honor’s General Product Manager, Jimmy Xiong showcased both an early take on the View 20 and a fairly close look at the distinct display and camera technology it’s bringing to the table.

The phone is also expected to launch in China, as the Honor V20, on December 26, 2018.

Honor View 20: What cameras will it have?

The big hook with the View 20 is the implementation of an in-screen camera. It’s something we’ve already seen the likes of Samsung approach with its upcoming Infinity-U, V and O designs but it looks as though Honor might be the first to market with a handset that actually implements such hardware.

In the pursuit of eradicating the much-maligned notch that many of 2018’s smartphones have utilised (as a means to facilitate a near bezel-free display) Honor has been able to insert a front-facing camera with a diameter of just 4.5mm in amongst the pixels of the screen.

While Honor typically opts of more affordable LCD technology, there’s a chance the View 20 might use an OLED-based All-View Display as, from an engineering standpoint, it would be better suited to accommodating cut-outs such as the one needed for that front camera.

Related: Best Phablets

Keeping on the subject of cameras, the Honor View 20 might also be the first phone to market with Sony’s latest IMX586 sensor (if the UMDIGI S3 Pro doesn’t get there first).

Announced earlier in 2018, the Sony IMX586 sensor sports in insanely high 48-megapixel resolution, with more compact 0.8μm pixels and on the View 20 it’s expected to offer up great 12-megapixel stills by way of some pixel-binning smarts that also facilitate EIS (electronic image stabilisation) and up to 2x lossless digital zoom.

Honor View 20: What other technologies will it use?

The imaging smarts that Honor has already alluded to come thanks, in part, to the capabilities afforded to the camera from Huawei’s Kirin 980 processor. Launched earlier this year at the IFA 2018 trade show, the processor boasts a dual-NPU (neural processing unit) for dedicated AI tasks and is built on an incredibly efficient 7nm process.

Honor says that it’s worked to improve image processing by 134% and camera processing by 46% while also boosting the HDR (high dynamic range) photography chops with additional AI enhancement.

Based on the likes of other recently-launched high-end Honors, such as the Magic 2, we’re expecting generous amounts of memory, with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and between 64GB and 128GB of internal storage, along with the company’s newly enhanced 40W fast wired Super Charging.

On the software side, the latest Android 9.0 release with the company’s EMUI 9 user experience on top is also expected to feature.

Honor View 20: Faster, more reliable networking inbound

Link Turbo is Honor’s take on combining 4G cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity to ensure faster and a more reliable downloading, browsing and streaming experience.

The general concept isn’t a new technology; it’s one that can already be found on a gamut of handsets from other manufacturers but the addition of AI-controlled adaptive behaviour is the feather in View 20’s cap.

Excited for the Honor View 20’s launch? Let us know on @TrustedReviews.