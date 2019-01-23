You can already save £50 on a Honor View 20 and get a free Honor Watch Magic

Smartphones in 2019 are already off to a great start thanks to the excellent Honor View 20. Better yet, you can already save £50 SIM-free on this newly-released phone. Top that off with a free Honor Watch Magic and you’ve got a cracking deal.

The Honor View 20 and it’s eye-catching ‘hole-punch’ camera is already setting the standard for 2019’s phones, and we’re still only in January. With a SIM-free RRP of £499, this immediate saving of £50 is a real surprise. But what’s even better is that you also get Honor’s wearable thrown in for free as well. The Magic Watch is selling for £180, so all in all you’re saving a whopping £230.

Honor View 20 Deal Honor View 20 128GB SIM-Free with free Honor Watch Magic worth £180 The fantastic Honor View 20 with its eye-catching hole-punch selfie camera already with a tasty discount. On top of that, you can also claim a free Honor Watch Magic worth £180.

We’re only in January but the Honor View 20 has already thrown the gauntlet down on what we can expect from flagship phones in 2019, especially at this price point. We just gave the Honor View 20 an excellent 9/10 review.

The hole-punch front camera is the perfect solution for anyone put off by the ‘notch’ found on phones like the iPhone XS. In our review, our Mobiles Editor said “Instead of a notch cut-out a third of the way along the screen’s top edge, or hiding away sensors, cameras and microphones, the View 20 features a single, much smaller hole punched into the top-left corner of the device. It’s where the 25-megapixel selfie camera resides, with the microphone sitting in a tiny lip above the display.

It’s a clever solution – one that will likely be replicated numerous times in the coming months, most obviously by the Samsung Galaxy S10 – since it gives a bezel-less look without affecting device usability. Yes, a small chin remains at the bottom of the handset but this is commonplace with phones such as this.”

The camera also packs in some serious smarts: “Arguably the most interesting shooting mode offered by the View 20 is 48-megapixel “AI Ultra Clarity”. This uses the power of the neural processing unit (NPU) inside the Kirin 980 to combine multiple high-resolution snaps together, creating an HDR image.”

But with this deal, not only are you getting the excellent Honor View 20. You can also claim a free Honor Watch Magic wearable. This packs in a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, heart rate monitor and GPS, making it a versatile smartwatch.

We weren’t expecting any discounts on a phone that’s only just been released, but here we are. Snap this one up if you want the hottest phone of 2019.

