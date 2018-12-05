Honor View 11 teased and with notch-killing pinhole selfie camera

Huawei’s sister firm Honor has confirmed it is holding a launch event on January 22, where the Honor View 11 smartphone is expected to make its debut.

The brand, famed for its great value mid-range and budget devices, will take the stage in Paris early next year for the unveiling, which teases a full-screen display with a tiny cutout for the front-facing camera.

The invite features the tagline “see the unseen”, which appears to be alluding to the ‘pinhole’ style selfie-cam in the top left hand corner of the device, as well as the quality of the camera itself.

Related: Honor View 10 review

In a tweet on December 5, Bhavya Siddappasays, Honor’s global PR manager says the device will be the first to demonstrate the “in-screen camera display & bring capability to create images of unmatched clarity.”

Given the View range (by name and nature) aims to provide higher end photography at a mid-range price, the comments suggest next version is almost ready for action. While the tweet didn’t confirm the name, it’s highly likely this will be the Honor View 11. The highly regarded Honor View 10 landed in February 2018 at MWC.

In our 4/5 review of the Honor View 10, Verity Burns praised the great 18:9 design, good feature set and excellent performance. However, she marked down the handset for inconsistent camera performance and dull display.

Overall, she concluded: “The View 10 is proof that Honor’s persistence in the mid-range market is paying off – this is one of its best handsets yet.”

We can surely expect this year’s edition to be even better, especially considering it’s going to kill off the unpopular notch with a new pinhole selfie camera. Given Samsung is likely to deploy a similar tactic for the Galaxy S10, this is a launch event we’ll be looking at with great interest.

Have you sampled the delights of Honor’s mid-range View handsets? Is this a phone you’re eyeing heading into 2019? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.