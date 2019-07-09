Honor just released an Android Pie smartphone that costs less than £70

Honor has just launched the Honor Play 8, an entry-level smartphone with HD+ resolution, face unlock and expandable storage − all for the equivalent of just under £70.

Honor has released the Honor Play 8 in collaboration with Chinese retailer D.Phone, as an affordable addition to the company’s Play line of smartphones. The device was originally released back in April as the Honor 8S on the Russian market, but has been rebranded for its release in China.

The budget smartphone comes with a tall 5.71-inch LCD display with a wide bottom bezel and a water drop-style notch for the selfie camera. The display has a 19:9 aspect ratio, boasts a 1520 x 720 resolution and has a pixel density of 294ppi.

In the camera department, the Play 8 has a 13-megapixel f/1.8 lens on the rear. On the front camera is a 5-megapixel f/2.2 lens that works with Android’s face unlocking technology.

The device comes loaded with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which can be expanded to a hefty 512GB though microSD card slot. The 3020mAh battery can be charged via the microUSB port.

The Play 8 runs Huawei’s EMUI 9.0 on Android 9 Pie and is powered by the Mediatek quad-core Helio A22 chipset, and the handset is available in two colour variations – Aurora Blue and Midnight Black.

So we’re not talking top-of-the-line features across the board, but for under £70 it’s hard to ask for a whole lot more.

The Huawei-owned brand took to Weibo to announce that the phone is now available in Chinese, where it costs CNY599. However, Honor has released other phones in the Play series outside of China so there’s hope that we might see the Play 8 hit the UK market in the future.

