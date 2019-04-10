The Honor Play for £199.99 is a serious gaming phone on a budget

If you’re after a phone with some gaming prowess but don’t want to spend the big bucks, this Honor Play deal is for you.

The likes of PUBG and Fortnite have made gaming on your smartphone something to take seriously. If you’re looking for a pocket powerhouse that won’t break the bank, the Honor Play is down to just £199.99 and the lowest price it’s ever been from Amazon. But you’ll have to act fast as this deal only lasts one day.

We were seriously impressed by the Honor Play when we reviewed it at its full £279 price. We awarded it 4/5 in our original review. We were most impressed by the phone’s performance, which is important for a gaming phone. All of that power comes courtesy of a Kirin 970 processor.

“For a mid-range phone with a niche focus, such a powerful processor is a welcome surprise. It narrows the gap between the Play and true flagships handsets. In addition, with the help of GPU Turbo and the integrated Mali G72 MP12 GPU, the phone also doles out consistently smoother and higher frame rates than the same game running on the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy S9 (based on Honor’s lab testing).”

Our review concluded, “The Kirin 970 processor is a great choice for the Play, giving the phone the power to run the latest games without issue, granting the chipset a new home for the next year or so as it takes a step back behind its successor.

The phone’s biggest advantage is its price, however. With the exception of Xiaomi’s riposte in the form of the Pocophone F1, there just isn’t anything else out there that can compete with the Play in the sub €330/£300 market (the Player Edition costs a little more at €349) and in real-world usage it has more than enough clout to take on far more expensive rivals.”

Considering you can now pick up the Honor Play for a penny under £200, it’s incredibly good value. But you’ll have to be quick if you want to bag it for this low price as this deal lasts one day only.

